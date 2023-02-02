AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.14. 957,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.01. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.