AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,500 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

GILD stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

