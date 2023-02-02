AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Fulgent Genetics makes up 1.2% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavadi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,029. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

