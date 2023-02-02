AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,308,000 after purchasing an additional 247,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,300,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after buying an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 665,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of RPV stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.88. 256,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,104. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64.

