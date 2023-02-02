Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.