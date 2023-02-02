American Lithium (CVE:LI) Given New C$8.40 Price Target at Eight Capital

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of LI stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.80. The company had a trading volume of 553,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.61. The company has a market cap of C$997.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55. American Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that American Lithium will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

