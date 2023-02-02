Amgen (AMG) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $100.34 million and approximately $4,551.36 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02999261 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,189.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

