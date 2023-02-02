Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 3.8%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 706,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,919,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £12.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

