Amp (AMP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $170.59 Million

Amp (AMP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Amp has a market capitalization of $170.59 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002898 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
