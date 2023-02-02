Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $15,175.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $15,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 167,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,189,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

