Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 8.7%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $35.95. 799,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 824,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

