Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

ADI stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.72. 657,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,243. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.37.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

