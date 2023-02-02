Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 2nd (BDX, FDX, GLEN, HFG, HNR1, IFXA, SHEL, SHL, TLX, TMUS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 2nd:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $260.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $225.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN)

was given a GBX 575 ($7.10) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($40.22) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($228.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €158.10 ($171.85) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €49.10 ($53.37) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,950 ($36.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €50.00 ($54.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.20 ($51.30) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €95.00 ($103.26) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €181.00 ($196.74) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

