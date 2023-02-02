Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $34.29

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of FLR opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 38.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 100.6% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

