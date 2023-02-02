Analysts Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $48.89

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,114,000 after purchasing an additional 347,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after acquiring an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after acquiring an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.