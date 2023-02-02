Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2023 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $152.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

12/12/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00.

12/7/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $155.00.

12/7/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $160.00.

DRI traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 239,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

