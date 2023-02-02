Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/2/2023 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $152.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2022 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.
- 12/12/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00.
- 12/7/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $155.00.
- 12/7/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $160.00.
Darden Restaurants Price Performance
DRI traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 239,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants
In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
