Analyzing Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) & Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -6.26% 0.09% 0.06% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 1 0 3 0 2.50 Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heska and Virax Biolabs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Heska currently has a consensus price target of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.35%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heska is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heska and Virax Biolabs Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $253.74 million 3.82 -$1.15 million ($1.57) -57.04 Virax Biolabs Group $120,000.00 79.12 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Heska beats Virax Biolabs Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

