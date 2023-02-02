Analyzing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VOC Energy Trust and Chord Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Chord Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Chord Energy has a consensus target price of $188.83, indicating a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

3.4% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Chord Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chord Energy pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Chord Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.30 million 14.93 $8.67 million N/A N/A Chord Energy $1.58 billion 3.69 $319.60 million $61.19 2.29

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 92.67% 121.67% 121.67% Chord Energy 53.81% 34.89% 18.57%

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Chord Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

