Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $313.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.56.
Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
AON Price Performance
Shares of AON stock opened at $319.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.38 and its 200-day moving average is $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.
AON Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AON by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AON (AON)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.