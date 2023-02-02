Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $313.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.38 and its 200-day moving average is $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AON by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.