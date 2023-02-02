Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $565,769.47 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $565,769.47 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00092928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00062128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025157 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.