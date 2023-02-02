Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.33. 47,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 158,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

