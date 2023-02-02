Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

