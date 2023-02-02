Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VBK traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.68. The stock had a trading volume of 145,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

