Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 1,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $29.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $467.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,456,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.97 and its 200 day moving average is $523.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $436.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.