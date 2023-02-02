Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,571. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

