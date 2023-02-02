AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.31 and last traded at $110.65. 73,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 116,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

