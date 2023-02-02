Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 142,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

