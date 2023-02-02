Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 68.4% in the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,502. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

