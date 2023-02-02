Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 184.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after buying an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 244.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 209.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

