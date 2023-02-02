Arcblock (ABT) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and $758,190.38 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00409814 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,776.67 or 0.28765929 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00531285 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

