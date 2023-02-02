Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.22 and last traded at $61.36. 567,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,427,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

