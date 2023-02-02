Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.13

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.13 and last traded at $84.52, with a volume of 18018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,160,902 shares of company stock worth $4,917,824 and sold 922,908 shares worth $75,009,142. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

