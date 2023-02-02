ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,365 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,478,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 469,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.01%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

