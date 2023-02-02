Argent Advisors Inc. Invests $302,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

