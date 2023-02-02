Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 35,511 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,511 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,491,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 145,859 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

