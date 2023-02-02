Ark Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.20 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.20 million and $4.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004053 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003775 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,802,802 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

