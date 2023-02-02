ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $52.22 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $100.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.