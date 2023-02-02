Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $68.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ark Restaurants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

