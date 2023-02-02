Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.53. 1,091,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,996. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

