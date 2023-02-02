Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Truist Financial

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $196.28 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.03 and a one year high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

