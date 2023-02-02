Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after buying an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 220,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.9 %

APAM opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

