Arweave (AR) Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Arweave has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $393.03 million and approximately $95.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $11.77 or 0.00050127 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,478.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00586509 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00181944 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
