Arweave Price Tops $12.32 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $411.37 million and approximately $109.68 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.32 or 0.00052290 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,557.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00580523 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00181373 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
