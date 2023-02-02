ASD Price Tops $0.0549 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $36.28 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00219471 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002776 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05531646 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,742,471.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.