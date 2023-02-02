Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.40% of Ashland worth $123,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 356,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 288,683 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 2,468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ashland by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.03. 109,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,914. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

