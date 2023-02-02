Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AWH opened at $0.51 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.29.
Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
