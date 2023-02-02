Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.7 %

AC stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $851.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

