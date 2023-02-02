Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.38 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 78.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Aterian will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aterian during the third quarter worth $59,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.