ATI (NYSE:ATI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 819,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,935. ATI has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

