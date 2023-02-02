ATI (NYSE:ATI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 819,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,935. ATI has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
