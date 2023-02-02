Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up to $170.31

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.31, but opened at $179.65. Atlassian shares last traded at $179.70, with a volume of 1,040,705 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Atlassian Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.35.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at $37,442,990.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,442,990.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,510 shares of company stock worth $35,705,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Atlassian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 21.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

